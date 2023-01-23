FTT Returns From The Dead - Kaiko Research: Data Debrief

- Price Movements: BTC gained another 10% this week despite news that Genesis had filed for bankruptcy, with a reported $5bn in liabilities.
- Market Liquidity: Trade volume on the largest Asia-based exchanges fell to multi-year lows amid a tough regulatory environment in the region.
- Derivatives: BTC open interest has dropped 25% as a short squeeze hits derivatives traders.
- Macro Trends: U.S. futures ETFs were more resilient than Canadian spot ETFs during the crypto winter.
