FTT Returns From The Dead - Kaiko Research: Data Debrief

Date 23/01/2023

  • Price Movements: BTC gained another 10% this week despite news that Genesis had filed for bankruptcy, with a reported $5bn in liabilities.
  • Market Liquidity: Trade volume on the largest Asia-based exchanges fell to multi-year lows amid a tough regulatory environment in the region. 
  • Derivatives: BTC open interest has dropped 25% as a short squeeze hits derivatives traders.
  • Macro Trends: U.S. futures ETFs were more resilient than Canadian spot ETFs during the crypto winter.

 

 

Click here for full details.

