FTSE UK Index Series Quarterly Review – September 2023

Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diploma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Marks and Spencer Group to join the FTSE 100

10 changes to the FTSE 250

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diploma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Marks and Spencer Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the September 2023 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Abrdn, Hiscox, Johnson Matthey and Persimmon will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

FTSE 100 Additions FTSE 100 Deletions Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Diploma

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Marks & Spencer Group Abrdn

Hiscox

Johnson Matthey

Persimmon FTSE 250 Additions FTSE 250 Deletions 888 Holdings

Abrdn

Breedon Group

CAB Payments Holdings

Ceres Power Holdings

Foresight Group Holdings

Hiscox

Johnson Matthey

Moonpig Group

Persimmon Capita

CMC Markets

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Diploma

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Marks & Spencer Group

Molten Ventures

Synthomer

Vanquis Banking Group

Warehouse REIT

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 15 September 2023 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 18 September 2023.

A link to the full technical notice can be found here.