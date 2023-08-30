FTSE UK Index Series Quarterly Review – September 2023

- Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diploma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Marks and Spencer Group to join the FTSE 100
- 10 changes to the FTSE 250
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diploma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Marks and Spencer Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the September 2023 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Abrdn, Hiscox, Johnson Matthey and Persimmon will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.
The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):
FTSE 100 Additions
FTSE 100 Deletions
FTSE 250 Additions
FTSE 250 Deletions
All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 15 September 2023 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 18 September 2023.
A link to the full technical notice can be found here.