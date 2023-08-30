BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

FTSE UK Index Series Quarterly Review – September 2023

Date 30/08/2023

  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diploma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Marks and Spencer Group to join the FTSE 100
  • 10 changes to the FTSE 250

 

 

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diploma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Marks and Spencer Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the September 2023 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Abrdn, Hiscox, Johnson Matthey and Persimmon will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

FTSE 100 Additions

FTSE 100 Deletions
  •        Dechra Pharmaceuticals
  •        Diploma
  •        Hikma Pharmaceuticals
  •        Marks & Spencer Group

 
  •        Abrdn
  •        Hiscox
  •        Johnson Matthey
  •        Persimmon

FTSE 250 Additions

FTSE 250 Deletions
  •        888 Holdings
  •        Abrdn
  •        Breedon Group
  •        CAB Payments Holdings
  •        Ceres Power Holdings
  •        Foresight Group Holdings
  •        Hiscox
  •        Johnson Matthey
  •        Moonpig Group
  •        Persimmon

 
  •        Capita
  •        CMC Markets
  •        Dechra Pharmaceuticals
  •        Diploma
  •        Hikma Pharmaceuticals
  •        Marks & Spencer Group
  •        Molten Ventures
  •        Synthomer
  •        Vanquis Banking Group
  •        Warehouse REIT

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 15 September 2023 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 18 September 2023.

A link to the full technical notice can be found here.

Useful links:

FTSE 100 historic additions and deletions

FTSE 250 historic additions and deletions

How does the FTSE UK Index Series review work

 

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg