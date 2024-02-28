Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

FTSE UK Index Series - Quarterly Review March 2024

Date 28/02/2024

  • Easyjet to join the FTSE 100 index

 

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Easyjet will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the March 2024 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Endeavour Mining will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order): 

FTSE 100 Additions FTSE 100 Deletions 
Easyjet Endeavour Mining
FTSE 250 Additions  FTSE 250 Deletions
Endeavour Mining Easyjet
Kier Group FDM Group Holdings
Wincanton* Tullow Oil

* Please see the announcement released on 20/02/2024 with regards to the treatment of Wincanton.

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 15 March 2024 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 18 March 2024.

For more information visit the technical notice here.

Useful links:

FTSE 100 historic additions and deletions

FTSE 250 historic additions and deletions

How does the FTSE UK Index Series review work

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg