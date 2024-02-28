FTSE UK Index Series - Quarterly Review March 2024

- Easyjet to join the FTSE 100 index
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Easyjet will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the March 2024 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Endeavour Mining will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.
The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):
|FTSE 100 Additions
|FTSE 100 Deletions
|Easyjet
|Endeavour Mining
|FTSE 250 Additions
|FTSE 250 Deletions
|Endeavour Mining
|Easyjet
|Kier Group
|FDM Group Holdings
|Wincanton*
|Tullow Oil
* Please see the announcement released on 20/02/2024 with regards to the treatment of Wincanton.
All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 15 March 2024 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 18 March 2024.
