FTSE UK Index Series Quarterly Review June 2020

- Four changes to the FTSE 100
- Avast, GVC Holdings, Homeserve and Kingfisher to join FTSE 100
- Thirteen changes to the FTSE 250
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Avast, GVC Holdings, Homeserve and Kingfisher will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the June 2020 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Carnival, Centrica, Easyjet and Meggitt will leave the FTSE 100 index and enter the FTSE 250 index.
The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.
The FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order), in addition to the amendments described above.
Entering FTSE 250 Index (Additions)
- 888 Holdings
- AO World
- BB Healthcare Trust
- Calisen
- Carnival
- Centrica
- Civitas Social Housing
- Easyjet
- JLEN Environmental Assets Group
- Liontrust Asset Management
- Meggitt
- Oxford Biomedica
- Scottish American Investment
Exiting FTSE 250 Index (Deletions)
- Avast
- Bakkavor Group
- Elementis
- Forterra
- GVC Holdings
- Homeserve
- Hyve Group
- JPMorgan Indian Inv Trust
- Kingfisher
- Marstons
- Mccarthy & Stone
- Senior
- Stagecoach Group
FTSE Russell operates a reserve list for the FTSE 100 Index, to be used in the event of a corporate action occurring between reviews e.g. merger, acquisition, delisting or suspension. In such cases, the reserve list constituent with the largest market capitalisation (on the date of the corporate action) will replace the outgoing constituent. With immediate effect, the following reserve list for FTSE 100 will be used (in alphabetical order):
- B&M European Value Retail
- ConvaTec Group
- Derwent London
- Direct Line Insurance Group
- F&C Investment Trust
- Pershing Square Holdings
All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 19 June 2020 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 22 June 2020.
A link to the full technical notice can be found here.