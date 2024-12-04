Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE UK Index Series – Quarterly Review December 2024

Date 04/12/2024

  • Alliance Witan, Games Workshop Group and St. James's Place to join the FTSE 100 Index, with B&M European Value Retail, Frasers Group and Vistry Group to leave the Index
  • Seven changes to the FTSE 250 Index

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Alliance Witan, Games Workshop Group and St. James’s Place will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the December 2024 quarterly review. In the rebalance, B&M European Value Retail, Frasers Group and Vistry Group will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order): 

FTSE 100 Additions  FTSE 100 Deletions 
Alliance Witan B&M European Value Retail
Games Workshop Group Frasers Group
St. James's Place Vistry Group
FTSE 250 Additions  FTSE 250 Deletions 
B&M European Value Retail Alliance Witan
Deliveroo Ceres Power Holdings
Diversified Energy Company Close Brothers Group
Ferrexpo Games Workshop Group
Frasers Group PureTech Health
Oxford Nanopore Technologies PZ Cussons
Vistry Group St. James's Place

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 20 December 2024 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 23 December 2024.

For more information visit the technical notice here.

