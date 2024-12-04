FTSE UK Index Series – Quarterly Review December 2024

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Alliance Witan, Games Workshop Group and St. James’s Place will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the December 2024 quarterly review. In the rebalance, B&M European Value Retail, Frasers Group and Vistry Group will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

FTSE 100 Additions FTSE 100 Deletions Alliance Witan B&M European Value Retail Games Workshop Group Frasers Group St. James's Place Vistry Group

FTSE 250 Additions FTSE 250 Deletions B&M European Value Retail Alliance Witan Deliveroo Ceres Power Holdings Diversified Energy Company Close Brothers Group Ferrexpo Games Workshop Group Frasers Group PureTech Health Oxford Nanopore Technologies PZ Cussons Vistry Group St. James's Place

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 20 December 2024 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 23 December 2024.

For more information visit the technical notice here.