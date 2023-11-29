FTSE UK Index Series – Quarterly Review December 2023 - Intermediate Capital Group To Join The FTSE 100 Index

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Intermediate Capital Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the December 2023 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Hargreaves Lansdown will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

FTSE 100 Additions FTSE 100 Deletions Intermediate Capital Group Hargreaves Lansdown FTSE 250 Additions FTSE 250 Deletions AO World

Asia Dragon Trust

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hochschild Mining

PPHE Hotel Group

Trustpilot Group

Tullow Oil 888 Holdings

CAB Payments Holdings

Ceres Power Holdings

CLS Holdings

Digital 9 Infrastructure

Intermediate Capital Group

Liontrust Asset Management

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 15 December 2023 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 18 December 2023.

For more information: FTSE UK Series Quarterly Review Technical Notice December 2023

