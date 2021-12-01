FTSE UK Index Series Quarterly Review December 2021

- Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Electrocomponents to join FTSE 100
- Four changes to the FTSE 250
FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, confirms today Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Electrocomponents will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the December 2021 quarterly review. In the rebalance, Darktrace and Johnson Matthey will leave the FTSE 100 index and enter the FTSE 250 index.
The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.
The FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):
Entering FTSE 250 Index
Darktrace
Johnson Matthey
Petershill Partners PLC
Provident Financial
Exiting FTSE 250 Index
AO World
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Electrocomponents
Restaurant Group
All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 17 December 2021 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 20 December 2021.
A link to the full technical notice can be found here.