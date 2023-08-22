BV_Trial Banner.gif
FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes September 2023

Date 22/08/2023

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and 250, based on data as at Friday 18th August 2023.


PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 29 August 2023. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 30 August 2023.

 

Indicative FTSE 100 Additions

Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions
  •        Dechra Pharmaceuticals
  •        Diploma
  •        Hikma Pharmaceuticals
  •        Marks & Spencer Group

 
  •        Abrdn
  •        Johnson Matthey
  •        Persimmon
  •        RS Group

Indicative FTSE 250 Additions

Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions
  •        888 Holdings
  •        Abrdn
  •        Breedon Group
  •        CAB Payments Holdings
  •        Ceres Power Holdings
  •        Foresight Group Holdings
  •        Johnson Matthey
  •        Moonpig Group
  •        Persimmon
  •        RS Group
  •        Tullow Oil

 
  •        Capita
  •        CMC Markets
  •        Dechra Pharmaceuticals
  •        Diploma
  •        Hikma Pharmaceuticals
  •        Liontrust Asset Management
  •        Marks & Spencer Group
  •        Molten Ventures
  •        Synthomer
  •        Vanquis Banking Group
  •        Warehouse REIT

 

