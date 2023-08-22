FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes September 2023

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and 250, based on data as at Friday 18th August 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 29 August 2023. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 30 August 2023.