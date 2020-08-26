FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes September 2020

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, based on data as at Friday 21 August.
PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 1 September 2020. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 2 September 2020.
Indicative FTSE 100 Additions (in alphabetical order)
• B&M European Value Retail
Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions (in alphabetical order)
• ITV
Indicative FTSE 250 Additions (in alphabetical order)
• CMC Markets
• Diversified Gas & Oil
• Hipgnosis Songs Fund C *
• Indivior
• ITV
• JPMorgan Euro Small Co. Trust
• Premier Foods
• Vectura Group
*Hipgnosis Songs Fund C is a secondary line of Hipgnosis
Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions (in alphabetical order)
• B&M European Value Retail
• Bank of Georgia Group
• Equiniti Group
• Go-Ahead Group
• Hammerson
• PayPoint
• PPHE Hotel Group