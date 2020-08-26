 Skip to main Content
FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes September 2020

Date 26/08/2020

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, based on data as at Friday 21 August.

PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 1 September 2020. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 2 September 2020.

Indicative FTSE 100 Additions (in alphabetical order)
•    B&M European Value Retail

Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions (in alphabetical order)
•    ITV

Indicative FTSE 250 Additions (in alphabetical order)
•    CMC Markets
•    Diversified Gas & Oil
•    Hipgnosis Songs Fund C *
•    Indivior
•    ITV
•    JPMorgan Euro Small Co. Trust
•    Premier Foods
•    Vectura Group

*Hipgnosis Songs Fund C is a secondary line of Hipgnosis

Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions (in alphabetical order)
•    B&M European Value Retail
•    Bank of Georgia Group
•    Equiniti Group
•    Go-Ahead Group
•    Hammerson
•    PayPoint
•    PPHE Hotel Group