FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes March 2024

Date 20/02/2024

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, based on data as of Friday 16th February 2024.

PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 27th February 2024. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

Indicative FTSE 100 Additions Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions
Easyjet Endeavour Mining
Indicative FTSE 250 Additions Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions
Endeavour Mining Easyjet
Kier Group Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Wincanton* Tritax EuroBox GBP

* Please refer to the separate FTSE Russell technical notice released on 20 February 2024 in relation to Wincanton.

 

