FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes December 2021

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, based on data as at Friday 19 November 2021.
PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 30 November 2021. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 1 December 2021.
Indicative FTSE 100 Additions
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Electrocomponents
Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions
- Darktrace
- Johnson Matthey
Indicative FTSE 250 Additions
- Darktrace
- Johnson Matthey
- Petershill Partners PLC
- Provident Financial
Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions
- AO World
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Electrocomponents
- Restaurant Group