FTSE UK Index Series – Annual Review June 2024

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Darktrace, LondonMetric Property and Vistry Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the June 2024 annual review. In the rebalance, Ocado Group, RS Group and St. James's Place will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

FTSE 100 Additions FTSE 100 Deletions Darktrace Ocado Group LondonMetric Property RS Group Vistry Group St. James's Place

FTSE 250 Additions FTSE 250 Deletions Alpha Group International Darktrace Ocado Group Ferrexpo Renewi LondonMetric Property RS Group Mobico Group St. James's Place Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust XPS Pensions Group Vistry Group

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 21 June 2024 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 24 June 2024.

