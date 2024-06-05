Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE UK Index Series – Annual Review June 2024

Date 05/06/2024

  • Darktrace, LondonMetric Property and Vistry Group to join the FTSE 100 Index
  • Six changes to the FTSE 250 Index

 

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirms today that Darktrace, LondonMetric Property and Vistry Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the June 2024 annual review. In the rebalance, Ocado Group, RS Group and St. James's Place will leave the FTSE 100 Index and enter the FTSE 250 Index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order): 

FTSE 100 Additions  FTSE 100 Deletions 
Darktrace Ocado Group
LondonMetric Property RS Group
Vistry Group St. James's Place
FTSE 250 Additions  FTSE 250 Deletions 
Alpha Group International Darktrace
Ocado Group Ferrexpo
Renewi LondonMetric Property
RS Group Mobico Group
St. James's Place Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
XPS Pensions Group Vistry Group

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 21 June 2024 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 24 June 2024.

For more information visit the technical notice here.

