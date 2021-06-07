 Skip to main Content
FTSE SET Index Series June 2021 Semi-Annual Review

Date 07/06/2021

  • Two additions to the FTSE SET Large Cap Index
  • 13 additions to the FTSE SET Mid Cap Index
  • 34 additions to the FTSE SET Shariah Index

FTSE Russell jointly with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announces the result of June 2021 semi-annual review for FTSE SET Index Series as follows:

 

Addition 

Deletion

FTSE SET Large Cap Index
  • Krungthai Card pcl (KTC)
  • PTT Oil and Retail Business pcl (OR)
  • Electricity Generating PCL (EGCO)
  • TRUE Corporation pcl (TRUE)

FTSE SET Mid Cap Index
  • BEC World pcl (BEC)
  • Dynasty Ceramic pcl (DCC)
  • Electricity Generating pcl (EGCO)
  • Jay Mart pcl (JMART)
  • Kerry Express (Thailand) pcl (KEX)
  • Polyplex (Thailand) pcl (PTL)
  • Precious Shipping pcl (PSL)
  • R&B Food Supply pcl (RBF)
  • Regional Container Lines pcl (RCL)
  • Saksiam Leasing pcl (SAK)
  • Stark Corporation pcl (STARK)
  • Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl (TTA)
  • TRUE Corporation pcl (TRUE)

 
  • Krungthai Card pcl (KTC)

 

 

 

FTSE SET Shariah Index

 
  • A.J. Plast pcl (AJ)
  • Agripure Holdings pcl (APURE)
  • Amanah Leasing pcl (AMANAH)
  • Asian Sea Corporation pcl (ASIAN)
  • Bangchak Corporation pcl (BCP)
  • BCPG pcl (BCPG)
  • Better World Green pcl (BWG)
  • Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) pcl (CCET)
  • Country Group Development pcl (CGD)
  • Dynasty Ceramic pcl (DCC)
  • Eastern Power Group pcl (EP)
  • IRPC pcl (IRPC)
  • Lanna Resources pcl (LANNA)
  • MC Group pcl (MC)
  • NR Instant Produce pcl (NRF)
  • Principal Capital pcl (PRINC)
  • Pruksa Holding pcl (PSH)
  • Quality Houses pcl (QH)
  • S.Kijchai Enterprise pcl (SKN)
  • Sabuy Technology pcl (SABUY)
  • Samui Airport Property Fund (Leasehold) (SPF)
  • SCG Packaging pcl (SCGP)
  • Seven Utilities and Power pcl (7UP)
  • Siam City Cement pcl (SCCC)
  • Siamese Asset pcl (SA)
  • Siamrajathanee pcl (SO)
  • Sriracha Construction pcl (SRICHA)
  • Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) pcl (SMT)
  • Thai Stanley Electric pcl (STANLY)
  • Thai Oil pcl (TOP)
  • Thai Wah pcl (TWPC)
  • Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF)
  • Triton Holding pcl (TRITN)
  • WICE Logistics pcl (WICE)
  • Beauty Community pcl (BEAUTY)
  • NEX POINT pcl (NEX)
  • RATCH Group pcl (RATCH)
  • SISB pcl (SISB)
  • Vinythai pcl (VNT)


All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Monday June 21, 2021 and the next review will take place in December 2021.

FTSE Russell has partnered with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to jointly create the FTSE SET Index Series for the Thai stock market representing various sizes of companies, sectors and themes. Further information on the FTSE SET Index Series, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/set  and https://www.set.or.th/en/products/index/ftse_set_p1.html.