FTSE SET Index Series June 2021 Semi-Annual Review

- Two additions to the FTSE SET Large Cap Index
- 13 additions to the FTSE SET Mid Cap Index
- 34 additions to the FTSE SET Shariah Index
FTSE Russell jointly with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announces the result of June 2021 semi-annual review for FTSE SET Index Series as follows:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
FTSE SET Large Cap Index
|
|
|
FTSE SET Mid Cap Index
|
|
|
FTSE SET Shariah Index
|
|
All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Monday June 21, 2021 and the next review will take place in December 2021.
FTSE Russell has partnered with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to jointly create the FTSE SET Index Series for the Thai stock market representing various sizes of companies, sectors and themes. Further information on the FTSE SET Index Series, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/set and https://www.set.or.th/en/products/index/ftse_set_p1.html.