FTSE SET Index Series June 2020 Semi-Annual Review

- Two additions to the FTSE SET Large Cap Index
- Six additions to the FTSE SET Mid Cap Index
- Nine additions to the FTSE SET Shariah Index
FTSE Russell jointly with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announces the result of June 2020 semi-annual review for FTSE SET Index Series as follows:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
FTSE SET Large Cap Index
|
· Central Retail Corporation PCL (CRC)
· Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (DIF)
|
· Land and Houses PCL (LH)
· Minor International PCL (MINT)
|
FTSE SET Mid Cap Index
|
· Absolute Clean Energy PCL (ACE)
· Bangkok Commercial Asset Management PCL (BAM)
· IMPACT Growth Real Estate Investment Trust (IMPACT)
· Land and Houses PCL (LH)
· Minor International PCL (MINT)
· TQM Corporation PCL (TQM)
|
· Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (DIF)
|
FTSE SET Shariah Index
|
|
· Absolute Clean Energy PCL (ACE)
· Asian Insulators PCL (AI)
· CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG)
· Praram 9 Hospital PCL (PR9)
· Sabina PCL (SABINA)
· SPCG PCL (SPCG)
· Thai Oil PCL (TOP)
· TTCL PCL (TTCL)
· Univentures PCL (UV)
|
· AAPICO Hitech PCL (AH)
· Advanced Information Technology PCL (AIT)
· Bangkok Chain Hospital PLC (BCH)
· Better World Green PCL (BWG)
· BTS Rail Mass Transit Growth Infrastructure Fund (BTSGIF)
· Dynasty Ceramic PCL (DCC)
· Eastern Water Resources Development and Management PCL (EASTW)
· Esso (Thailand) PCL (ESSO)
· Namyong Terminal PCL (NYT)
· Principal Capital PCL (PRINC)
· Pruksa Holding PCL (PSH)
· S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (SPRIME)
· Total Access Communication PCL (DTAC)
All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Monday June 22, 2020 and the next review will take place in December 2020.
FTSE Russell has partnered with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to jointly create the FTSE SET Index Series for the Thai stock market representing various sizes of companies, sectors and themes. Further information on the FTSE SET Index Series, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/set and https://www.set.or.th/en/products/index/ftse_set_p1.html.