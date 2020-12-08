FTSE SET Index Series December 2020 Semi-annual Review

- Two additions to the FTSE SET Large-Cap Index
- Five additions to the FTSE SET Mid-Cap Index
- 14 additions to the FTSE SET Shariah Index
FTSE Russell and The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) jointly announce the result of December 2020 semi-annual review for FTSE SET Index Series as follows:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
FTSE SET Large-Cap Index
|
· Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl (DELTA)
· SCG Packaging pcl (SCGP)
|
· Total Access Communication pcl (DTAC)
· Thai Oil pcl (TOP)
|
FTSE SET Mid-Cap Index
|
· Dohome pcl (DOHOME)
· Total Access Communication pcl (DTAC)
· JMT Network Services pcl (JMT)
· Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl (STGT)
· Thai Oil pcl (TOP)
|
· Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl (DELTA)
· Thai Airways International pcl (THAI)
|
FTSE SET Shariah Index
|
|
· Central Pattana pcl (CPN)
· Total Access Communication pcl (DTAC)
· Index Living Mall pcl (ILM)
· JWD Infologistics pcl (JWD)
· Nex Point pcl (NEX)
· Namyong Terminal pcl (NYT)
· PTG Energy pcl (PTG)
· Regional Container Lines pcl (RCL)
· Samart Telcoms pcl (SAMTEL)
· Starflex pcl (SFLEX)
· SISB pcl (SISB)
· SRI Trang Agro-Industry pcl (STA)
· STP&I pcl (STPI)
· Vinythai pcl (VNT)
|
· Amata Corporation pcl (AMATA)
· Bumrungrad Hospital pcl (BH)
· Banpu Power pcl (BPP)
· Eastern Star Real Estate pcl (ESTAR)
· Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (HREIT)
· IRPC pcl (IRPC)
· L.P.N. Development pcl (LPN)
· MC Group pcl (MC)
· Navanakorn pcl (NNCL)
· Prime Office Leasehold Property Fund (POPF)
· Pre-Built (PREB)
· Siamgas & Petrochemicals pcl (SGP)
· Thai Oil pcl (TOP)
· WP Energy pcl (WP)
All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Monday, December 21, 2020 and the next review will take place in June 2021.
FTSE Russell has partnered with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to jointly create the FTSE SET Index Series for the Thai stock market representing various sizes of companies, sectors and themes. Further information on the FTSE SET Index Series, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/set and https://www.set.or.th/en/products/index/ftse_set_p1.html.