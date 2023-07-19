FTSE Mondo Visione Exchange's Index Up 3.8% In June, 0.6% In Q2 And 5.2% Year-to-Date

Financial markets have had an eventful first half of 2023, marked by a steady increase in interest rates. Investors are closely examining inflation data from both sides of the Atlantic to determine if interest rates have reached their highest point.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index ended the month at 65,843.87 points, up 3.8% from 63,463.31 on 31 May 2023.

The top 5 exchanges by market capitalisation at the end of June were:

Exchange Market Cap (USD bn) CME Group 66.66 Intercontinental Exchange 63.29 London Stock Exchange Group 53.35 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing 47.76 Deutsche Boerse 33.90

FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX AND THE FTSE ALL-WORLD INDEX PERFORMANCE SINCE 17 AUGUST 2001 (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

Herbie Skeete, Managing Director of Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said: "In recent years, major global exchange groups have been expanding their offerings to include a wide range of services such as post-trade, benchmarks, mortgage software, RegTech, and data analytics. CME Group, a derivatives-focused exchange, has held the top spot in terms of market capitalisation for some time. However, with its expansion into areas such as mortgage-software services, Intercontinental Exchange is now gaining ground on CME Group, indicating a significant turning point in the world of exchanges."

Saudi Tadawul Group was the best performer in June by capital returns in U.S. dollars, with a 17.5 per cent increase in share price from 1 June 2023 to 30 June 2023. The next best performer was Brazil's B3 with a 16.5 per cent increase, followed by S.C. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. with a 12.9 per cent increase over the same period.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's worst performer in June by capital returns in U.S. dollars was Nigerian Exchange Group, with a 38.7 per cent decrease in share price from 1 June 2023 to 30 June 2023. The next worst performer was Nasdaq, with a 9.9 per cent decrease, followed by Nairobi Securities Exchange, with a 6.1 per cent decrease over the same period.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose 0.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, rising 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 and falling 13.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2022.

In Q2 2023, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's best performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was Brazil's B3., with a 48.4 per cent increase in share price from 1 April to 30 June 2023. The following two best performers were India's BSE, with a 41.5 per cent increase and Hellenic Exchanges, with a 31.8 per cent increase.

In Q2 2023, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's worst performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was Chile's Bolsa de Comercio Santiago, with a 79.6 per cent decrease in share price from 1 April to 30 June 2023. The two worst performers at the bottom of the table were the Nigerian Exchange Group, with a 35.9 per cent decrease and Croaia's Zagrebacka Burza, with a 15.5 per cent decrease.

Over the past 12 months, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's best performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was S.C. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti, with an 85.9 per cent increase in share price. The following two best performers were Hellenic Exchanges, with a 70.6 per cent increase, and Brazil's B3, with a 44.5 per cent increase.

Over the past 12 months, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's worst performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was Zagrebacka Burza dd, with an 85.0 per cent share price decrease, followed by Nigerian Exchange Group, with a 30.9 per cent decrease and Nairobi Securities Exchange, with a 29.6 per cent decrease.

1 YEAR CONSTITUENT PERFORMANCE (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

1 YEAR EXCESS CAPITAL RETURNS AGAINST THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

1-YEAR PERFORMANCE CHART OF THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

June's performance report, including the quarterly analysis.

Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)

July 2014 3.1% August 2014 2.3% September 2014 -3.6% October 2014 2.8% November 2014 2.5% December 2014 -0.5% January 2015 -1.0% February 2015 8.5% March 2015 0.0% April 2015 10.7% May 2015 0.1% June 2015 -3.2% July 2015 -2.7% August 2015 -5.3% September 2015 -2.1% October 2015 7.6% November 2015 0.4% December 2015 -2.2% January 2016 -4,7% February 2016 -0.7% March 2016 6.7% April 2016 0.4% May 2016 1.8% June 2016 -2.2% July 2016 5.3% August 2016 2.3% September 2016 -1.6% October 2016 -1.6% November 2016 2.1% December 2016 0.1% January 2017 6.0% February 2017 -0.8% March 2017 1.4% April 2017 0.8% May 2017 1.6% June 2017 5.6% July 2017 2.7% August 2017 0.3% September 2017 3.6% October 2017 -0.7% November 2017 6.4% December 2017 -0.7% January 2018 10% February 2018 -0.5% March 2018 -1.6% April 2018 -1.0% May 2018 -1.5% June 2018 -0.8% July 2018 -0.7% August 2018 2.4% September 2018 -1.7% October 2018 1.0% November 2018 3.1% December 2018 -4.2% January 2019 5.4% February 2019 1.7% March 2019 -2.6% April 2019 4.6% May 2019 1.5% June 2019 4.3% July 2019 2.2% August 2019 3.7% September 2019 -0.8% October 2019 2.0% November 2019 -0.5% December 2019 1.6% January 2020 5.0% February 2020 -7.4% March 2020 -11.5% April 2020 8.0% May 2020 6.7% June 2020 2.3% July 2020 6.6% August 2020 4.9% September 2020 -5.2% October 2020 -6.7% November 2020 8.9% December 2020 7.2% January 2021 0.8% February 2021 1.4% March 2021 -2.7% April 2021 3.3% May 2021 2.5% June 2021 0.4% July 2021 0.4% August 2021 0.1% September 2021 -4.2% October 2021 5.9% November 2021 -5.6% December 2021 4.9% January 2022 -2.2% February 2022 -3.5% March 2022 3.5% April 2022 -8.6% May 2022 -5.1% June 2022 -0.7% July 2022 2.4% August 2022 -3.9% September 2022 -8.8% October 2022 -1.1% November 2022 11.5% December 2022 -2.9% January 2023 3.8% February 2023 -4.1% March 2023 5.0% April 2023 0.9% May 2023 -3.9% June 2023 3.8%

About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.

It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.

It enables investors to track 34 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:

Aquis Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

B3 SA

Bolsa de Comercio Santiago

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA

Boursa Kuwait Securities

BSE

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA

Bursa Malaysia

Cboe Global Markets

CME Group

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

Deutsche Bourse

Dubai Financial Market

Euronext

Hellenic Exchanges SA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Japan Exchange Group, Inc

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd

London Stock Exchange Group

Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Nairobi Securities Exchange

Nasdaq

New Zealand Exchange Ltd

Nigerian Exchange Group

Philippine Stock Exchange

Saudi Tadawul Group

Singapore Exchange Ltd

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TMX Group

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Zagreb Stock Exchange

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.