FTSE Mondo Visione Exchange's Index Up 3.8% In December, Up 11.2 In Fourth Quarter and 16% Over 2023

December saw an increase of 3.8% in the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchange Index, building on the previous month's positive momentum. This boost can be attributed to decreased inflation and a promising economic outlook for the upcoming year. However, it's important to note that the market remains exposed to geopolitical risks, including military conflicts and the potential economic ramifications of expansion. These factors can introduce higher volatility, disrupt supply chains, and create market instability.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index closed at 72,608.48 points at the end of December, marking a 3.8% increase from its November 30, 2023, value of 69,960.5.

The top 5 exchanges by market capitalisation at the end of December were:

Exchange Market Cap (USD bn) CME Group 75.76 Intercontinental Exchange 73.43 London Stock Exchange Group 61.55 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing 43.51 Deutsche Boerse 37.85

FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX AND THE FTSE ALL-WORLD INDEX PERFORMANCE SINCE AUGUST 17, 2001 (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

Herbie Skeete, Managing Director of Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said: "Global exchanges finished 2023 on a positive note, driven by a strong two-month rally. This rally was fueled by a faster-than-anticipated decrease in inflation in advanced economies. As a result, there is widespread optimism that borrowing costs will decline in 2024, as major central banks are expected to swiftly lower interest rates. Exchanges that have diversified their offerings into data, analytics, and other non-trading business lines have seen continued success. They have proven more resilient in the face of a lack of initial public offerings (IPOs) and moderate trading revenues."

In December, Intercontinental Exchange saw the highest capital returns in U.S. dollars, with a 12.8% increase in share price. TMX Group came in second with a 12.5% increase, followed by ASX with an 11.7% increase.

The worst performer in December was India's BSE, which experienced a 10.1% decrease in share price. Dubai Financial Market followed with a 4.8% decrease, and Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC with a 3.6% decrease.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose 11.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 after falling 0.8% in the third quarter of 2023 and increasing 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, India's BSE led in capital returns with a 70.8% increase in share price, followed by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India with a 55.8% increase and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange with a 31.0% increase.

Dubai Financial Market was the worst performer in the fourth quarter, experiencing a 12.6% decrease in share price. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing followed with an 8.1% decrease, and Boursa Kuwait Securities with a 6.0% decrease.

Looking at the past 12 months, the best performer in the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index based on capital returns in USD was India's BSE, with a 305.3% increase in share price. Multi Commodity Exchange of India and S.C. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. were the next best performers, with gains of 104.7% and 91.3%, respectively.

Croatia's Zagrebacka Burza dd experienced the worst performance over the past 12 months, with an 89.6% share price decrease. Chile's Bolsa de Comercio Santiago and Nairobi Securities Exchange followed with declines of 79.8% and 30.2% respectively.

1 YEAR CONSTITUENT PERFORMANCE (USD CAPITAL RETURN)



1 YEAR EXCESS CAPITAL RETURNS AGAINST THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)



1-YEAR PERFORMANCE CHART OF THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)

July 2014 3.1% August 2014 2.3% September 2014 -3.6% October 2014 2.8% November 2014 2.5% December 2014 -0.5% January 2015 -1.0% February 2015 8.5% March 2015 0.0% April 2015 10.7% May 2015 0.1% June 2015 -3.2% July 2015 -2.7% August 2015 -5.3% September 2015 -2.1% October 2015 7.6% November 2015 0.4% December 2015 -2.2% January 2016 -4,7% February 2016 -0.7% March 2016 6.7% April 2016 0.4% May 2016 1.8% June 2016 -2.2% July 2016 5.3% August 2016 2.3% September 2016 -1.6% October 2016 -1.6% November 2016 2.1% December 2016 0.1% January 2017 6.0% February 2017 -0.8% March 2017 1.4% April 2017 0.8% May 2017 1.6% June 2017 5.6% July 2017 2.7% August 2017 0.3% September 2017 3.6% October 2017 -0.7% November 2017 6.4% December 2017 -0.7% January 2018 10% February 2018 -0.5% March 2018 -1.6% April 2018 -1.0% May 2018 -1.5% June 2018 -0.8% July 2018 -0.7% August 2018 2.4% September 2018 -1.7% October 2018 1.0% November 2018 3.1% December 2018 -4.2% January 2019 5.4% February 2019 1.7% March 2019 -2.6% April 2019 4.6% May 2019 1.5% June 2019 4.3% July 2019 2.2% August 2019 3.7% September 2019 -0.8% October 2019 2.0% November 2019 -0.5% December 2019 1.6% January 2020 5.0% February 2020 -7.4% March 2020 -11.5% April 2020 8.0% May 2020 6.7% June 2020 2.3% July 2020 6.6% August 2020 4.9% September 2020 -5.2% October 2020 -6.7% November 2020 8.9% December 2020 7.2% January 2021 0.8% February 2021 1.4% March 2021 -2.7% April 2021 3.3% May 2021 2.5% June 2021 0.4% July 2021 0.4% August 2021 0.1% September 2021 -4.2% October 2021 5.9% November 2021 -5.6% December 2021 4.9% January 2022 -2.2% February 2022 -3.5% March 2022 3.5% April 2022 -8.6% May 2022 -5.1% June 2022 -0.7% July 2022 2.4% August 2022 -3.9% September 2022 -8.8% October 2022 -1.1% November 2022 11.5% December 2022 -2.9% January 2023 3.8% February 2023 -4.1% March 2023 5.0% April 2023 0.9% May 2023 -3.9% June 2023 3.8% July 2023 4.6% August 2023 -2.3% September 2023 -3.0% October 2023 -0.6% November 2023 7.7% December 2023 3.8%

About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.

It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.

It enables investors to track 33 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:

Aquis Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

B3 SA

Bolsa de Comercio Santiago

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA

Boursa Kuwait Securities

BSE

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA

Bursa Malaysia

Cboe Global Markets

CME Group

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

Deutsche Bourse

Dubai Financial Market

Euronext

Hellenic Exchanges SA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Japan Exchange Group, Inc

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd

London Stock Exchange Group

Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Nairobi Securities Exchange

Nasdaq

New Zealand Exchange Ltd

Philippine Stock Exchange

Saudi Tadawul Group

Singapore Exchange Ltd

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TMX Group

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Zagreb Stock Exchange

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.