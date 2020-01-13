FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Posts 25.3% Gain For 2019, Up 1.6 % In December, Up 3.1% In Q4 - London Stock Exchange Group Top Performer In 2019

Exchange groups continued morphing from utility-like trading centres to hubs of financial data and technology, where exchanges partner with data and technology providers to leverage their brand and market reach and generate new streams of repetitive revenues while growing their profile as innovation leaders. Deutsche Boerse's acquisition of Axioma and the LSEG's proposed acquisition of Refinitiv indicating that a strategic repositioning of exchange groups and market data vendors is now underway.
Against this background the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index finished the year at 61,910.34 points, up from 60,910.91 on 29 November 2019. Compared to 2018, the index increased 25.3 per cent. The index set a closing all-time high of 62,518.19 on December 2019.
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index And The FTSE All-World Index Performance Since 17 August 2001 (USD Capital Return)
Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said:
"At the moment trading venues and market data vendors are blaming each other for the soaring cost of market data with both sides hiring consultants to prove their case. With Refinitiv about to be acquired by the London Stock Exchange Group it remains to be seen whether the Refinitiv/LSEG position on market data presents both sides of the combo with a conflict which someone is probably going to call them out on, sooner or later."
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer in December by capital returns in US dollars was the NZX with a 17.2 per cent increase in share price from 29 November 2019 to 31 December 2019. The next two best performers were the London Stock Exchange Group with a 15.5 per cent increase and Croatia's Zagrebacka Burza dd with a 11.6 per cent increase over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer in December by capital returns in US dollars was Brazil's B3 SA with a 5.4 per cent decrease in share price from 29 November 2019 to 31 December 2019. The next two worst performers at the bottom of the table were Romania's S.C. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. with a 1.7 per cent decrease and Intercontinental Exchange with a 1.7 per cent decrease over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose by 3.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 as opposed to a rise of 5.1` per cent in the third quarter of 2019 and a fall of 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018.
In Q4 2019, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer by capital returns in US dollars was Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles with a 52.7 per cent increase in share price from October 1 to 31 December 2019. The next two best performers were Multi Commodity Exchange of India with a 20.7% increase and Nairobi Securities Exchange with a 19.9 per cent increase.
In Q4 2019, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was India's BSE with a 11.8 per cent decrease in share price from October 1 to 31 December 2019. The next two worst performers at the bottom of the table were CME Group with a 5.0 per cent decrease and Bulgarian Stock Exchange with a 3.6 per cent decrease.
1 Year Constituent Performance (USD Capital Returns)
1 Year Excess Capital Returns Against The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index (USD Capital Return)
1 Year Performance Chart Of The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index (USD Capital Return)
Click here to download December's performance report, including the quarterly analysis.
Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)
|
July 2014
|
3.1%
|
August 2014
|
2.3%
|
September 2014
|
-3.6%
|
October 2014
|
2.8%
|
November 2014
|
2.5%
|
December 2014
|
-0.5%
|
January 2015
|
-1.0%
|
February 2015
|
8.5%
|
March 2015
|
0.0%
|
April 2015
|
10.7%
|
May 2015
|
0.1%
|
June 2015
|
-3.2%
|
July 2015
|
-2.7%
|
August 2015
|
-5.3%
|
September 2015
|
-2.1%
|
October 2015
|
7.6%
|
November 2015
|
0.4%
|
December 2015
|
-2.2%
|
January 2016
|
-4,7%
|
February 2016
|
-0.7%
|
March 2016
|
6.7%
|
April 2016
|
0.4%
|
May 2016
|
1.8%
|
June 2016
|
-2.2%
|
July 2016
|
5.3%
|
August 2016
|
2.3%
|
September 2016
|
-1.6%
|
October 2016
|
-1.6%
|
November 2016
|
2.1%
|
December 2016
|
0.1%
|
January 2017
|
6.0%
|
February 2017
|
-0.8%
|
March 2017
|
1.4%
|
April 2017
|
0.8%
|
May 2017
|
1.6%
|
June 2017
|
5.6%
|
July 2017
|
2.7%
|
August 2017
|
0.3%
|
September 2017
|
3.6%
|
October 2017
|
-0.7%
|
November 2017
|
6.4%
|
December 2017
|
-0.7%
|
January 2018
|
10%
|
February 2018
|
-0.5%
|
March 2018
|
-1.6%
|
April 2018
|
-1.0%
|
May 2018
|
-1.5%
|
June 2018
|
-0.8%
|
July 2018
|
-0.7%
|
August 2018
|
2.4%
|
September 2018
|
-1.7%
|
October 2018
|
1.0%
|
November 2018
|
3.1%
|
December 2018
|
-4.2%
|
January 2019
|
5.4%
|
February 2019
|
1.7%
|
March 2019
|
-2.6%
|
April 2019
|
4.6%
|
May 2019
|
1.5%
|
June 2019
|
4.3%
|
July 2019
|
2.2%
|
August 2019
|
3.7%
|
September 2019
|
-0.8%
|
October 2019
|
2.0%
|
November 2019
|
-0.5%
|
December 2019
|
1.6%
About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 29 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:
- Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
- B3 SA
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA
- Bolsa y Mercado Espanoles
- BSE
- Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
- Bursa Malaysia
- Cboe Global Markets
- CME Group
- Deutsche Bourse
- Dubai Financial Market
- Euronext
- Hellenic Exchanges SA
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Moscow Exchange
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India
- Nairobi Securities Exchange
- Nasdaq
- New Zealand Exchange Ltd
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Singapore Exchange Ltd
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
- TMX Group
- Warsaw Stock Exchange
- Zagreb Stock Exchange
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.