Qatar Stock Exchange - FTSE Global Equity Index Series: September 2020 Semi-Annual Review

FTSE Russell has announced the results of its September 2020 Semi-Annual Review, the detailed as below:
Addition to the FTSE Indices:
Addition to Large Cap.
Ezdan Holding (ERES). (Ezdan will migrate from Mid Cap to Large Cap.)
Additions to Micro Cap:
Deletion from the FTSE Indices
Deletion from Micro Cap:
Qatari Islamic Insurance(QISI)
The changes will be effective on
Closing of 17 September 2020
