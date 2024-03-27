FTSE Equity Country Classification – March 2024 Interim Update Announcement

The March 2024 FTSE Equity Country Classification Interim Update Announcement has been published and is available via the following link: FTSE Equity Country Classification – March 2024

The equity classification of markets within FTSE Russell equity indices is assessed on an ongoing basis. Markets under consideration for reclassification between Developed, Advanced Emerging, Secondary Emerging and Frontier market status are placed on the FTSE Equity Country Classification Watch List.

Ahead of the publication of the Interim Update Announcement, FTSE Russell consults members of the FTSE Equity Country Classification Advisory Committee, the FTSE Russell regional equity advisory committees, the FTSE Russell Policy Advisory Board, and other stakeholders regarding the Watch List markets and the status of other markets. Feedback received is considered, and the announcement approved at a meeting of the FTSE Russell Index Governance Board.

To view the updated FTSE Quality of Markets Assessment Matrix, please visit the following link:

Equity Country Classification | LSEG

For further information on the FTSE Equity Country Classification process, please click here.