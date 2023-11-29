FTSE China Index Series Quarterly Review – Q4 2023

FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, has today announced the results of the FTSE China Index Series quarterly review for December 2023.

There are no changes to the FTSE China A50 Index.

The FTSE China 50 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

Entering FTSE China 50 Index Exiting FTSE China 50 Index Beigene (P Chip) Anhui Conch Cement (H)

FTSE China indices are widely regarded as a leading measure of the China equities market by domestic and international investors. Nearly 60% of Assets under Management (AuM) in globally issued China Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) track a FTSE China index.

The FTSE China A50 Index represents the 50 largest A-Share companies in China and is tracked by both domestic investors and internationally through a range of QFII/Stock Connect investment portfolios.

The FTSE China 50 Index is a tradable index which captures the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks (H Shares, P Chips and Red Chips) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Several changes were also made to other indices in the comprehensive FTSE China Index Series which consists of over 260 indices covering A Shares, B Shares, H Shares, Red Chips and P Chips.

Read the full details of all inclusions and exclusions for the FTSE China Index Series.

All changes from this review will be made effective from start of trading on 18 December 2023. The next review will take place in March 2024.

Find out more about the FTSE China Index Series including index rules governing the series.