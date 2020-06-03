FTSE China Index Series Quarterly Review – Q2 2020

- Two additions to the FTSE China A50 Index in this review period
- Three additions to the FTSE China 50 Index
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, has today announced the results of the FTSE China Index Series quarterly review. Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway and WuXi AppTec will be added to the FTSE China A50 Index and, as a result, 360 Security and BOE Technology Group will be deleted from the index. In the FTSE China 50 Index, Alibaba Group Holding, Alibaba Health Information Technology and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group will be added in this review period, with China Communications Construction, New China Life Insurance and Shenzhou International Group Holdings being deleted.
The full FTSE China Index Series is reviewed in accordance with the index ground rules.
FTSE China indexes are widely regarded as a leading measure of the China equities market by domestic and international investors. Nearly 60% of Assets under Management (AuM) in globally issued China Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) track a FTSE China index.
The FTSE China A50 Index represents the 50 largest A-Share companies in China and is tracked by both domestic investors and internationally through a range of QFII investment portfolios.
The FTSE China 50 Index is a tradable index which captures the largest investable Chinese stocks (H Shares, P Chips and Red Chips) listed on the Hong Kong Exchange.
Several changes were also made to other indexes in the comprehensive FTSE China Index Series which consists of over 260 indexes covering A Shares, B Shares, H Shares, Red Chips, P Chips, Hong Kong stocks and Bonds. Full details of all inclusions and exclusions for the FTSE China Index Series can be obtained here.
All changes from this review will be made effective from start of trading on Monday 22 June 2020.
More information about the FTSE China Index Series including index rules governing the series is available at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/china