FTSE Russel: Bursa Malaysia KLCI December Semi-Annual Review

- No changes to the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
- Three constituent changes to FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index
- Three constituent changes to FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index
FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series today. The index series is reviewed semi-annually in accordance with the index ground rules.
Part of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI is widely used by investors as the primary benchmark for the Malaysian market, including derivatives through FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI), FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Options (OKLI). The benchmarks are also tracked by a number of index-linked financial products, such as exchange traded funds.
The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be Westports Holdings, Telekom Malaysia, Fraser & Neave Holdings, QL Resources and Gamuda. The reserve list will be used in the event that one or more constituents are deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review.
As a result of this review Leong Hup International, MMC and Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad have been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index. As a result, Malayan Cement, Muhibbah Engine and YTL Power International have been removed from the index.
AirAsia Group Berhad, Dialog Group and Kossan Rubber have been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index. As a result, Digi.com, Petronas Dagangan and Sunway will be deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index.
All constituent changes take effect at the start of business on Monday 23 December 2019 and the next review will take place in June 2020.
FTSE Group and Bursa Malaysia have partnered since 2006 to provide a suite of indexes for the Malaysian Market. Further information on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series review, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/bursa-malaysia.