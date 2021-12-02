FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI December 2021 Semi-Annual Review

- One change to the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
- Seven constituent changes to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index
- Three constituent changes to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index
FTSE Russell announces that there will be one change to the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series today. Westports Holdings has been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI. As a result, Hap Seng Consolidated will be removed from the index. The index series is reviewed semi-annually in accordance with the index ground rules.
Part of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI is widely used by investors as the primary benchmark for the Malaysian market, including derivatives through FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI), FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Options (OKLI). The benchmarks are also tracked by a number of index-linked financial products, such as exchange traded funds.
The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be Inari Amertron, Malaysia Airports, Malaysian Pacific Industries, QL Resources and ViTrox.
The reserve list will be used in the event that one or more constituents are deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review.
As a result of this review, Allianz Malaysia, CTOS Digital, Dufu Technology Corp, Eco World Development Group, GHL Systems, Hong Seng Consolidated and SAM Engineering & Equipment Malaysia will be added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index. As a result, Heineken Malaysia, IGB Real Estate Investment Trust, Malakoff, Sime Darby Property, Westports Holdings and YTL Power International will be removed from the index.
Malaysian Pacific Industries, PPB Group and ViTrox will be added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index. As a result, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Kossan Rubber and Lotte Chemical Titan Holding will be deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index.
All constituent changes take effect at the start of business on 20 December 2021 and the next review will take place in June 2022.
FTSE Group and Bursa Malaysia have partnered since 2006 to provide a suite of indexes for the Malaysian Market. Further information on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series review, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/bursa-malaysia.