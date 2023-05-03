FTS Software Inc Joins Information Publishing Inc Group

Information Publishing Inc (IPI), the parent company of Financial Information Incorporated and Exchange Data International, is happy to announce that FTS Software, Inc. (www.ftssoftware.net) has joined its group of company affiliates.

For many years IPI has specialized in corporate actions data and the addition of a software product fills a need within our organization and throughout the financial industry.

FTS’s product, the Corporate Actions Announcement Processing System (CAAPS), will provide clients with a web-based modular software solution that is rapidly deployed and cost-effective.

FTS Software Inc. hopes to provide connectors to all the major corporate action providers as well as global custodians.

Phil Necci, CEO of FTS Software, said, "Our mission is to address the continuously changing challenges that are faced by asset managers, hedge funds, brokers and custodial banks, processing financial transactions, while reducing internal cost”.

To learn more about CAAPS, please visit www.ftssoftware.net.