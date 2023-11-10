BV_Trial Banner.gif
FSB: Summary Of Workshop On Insurers’ Critical Functions And Digital Innovation

Date 10/11/2023

On Tuesday 20 July 2023, the FSB’s Cross-border Crisis Management Working Group for Insurers (iCBCM) held a virtual workshop on resolution planning for insurers. It focused on two topics within the scope of iCBCM’s work: critical functions and digital innovation.

 

The workshop was an opportunity to share authorities’ practices with industry stakeholders and to hear views from industry experts on various elements regarding the identification of critical functions. It was also an opportunity to discuss the impact of digital innovation in the insurance industry on resolution planning.

This note provides an informal summary of the discussions from the day. The workshop was an input into the FSB’s paper on the identification of critical functions of insurers.

Related Information

10 November 2023

 Identification of Critical Functions of Insurers: Practices paper

This report describes and discusses the approaches chosen by Australia, China, France and the Netherlands for the identification of critical functions of insurers.

24 May 2023

 Virtual outreach event on insurers’ critical functions and digital innovation in resolution planning

Join the FSB’s virtual outreach event on insurers’ critical functions and digital innovation in resolution planning, which will be held on Tuesday 20 June from 13:00 to 14:30 (CEST).
