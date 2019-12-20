FSB: Solvent Wind-down Of Derivatives And Trading Portfolios: Overview Of Responses To The Consultation

On 3 June 2019, the FSB published a consultative document on Solvent Wind-down of Derivatives and Trading Portfolios. The note summarises the responses to the public consultation and provides an overview of the responses to those comments.
After carefully considering these comments and the fact that many capabilities necessary to support the preparation and execution of solvent wind-down are not specific to solvent wind-down planning, the FSB has decided not to develop further guidance at this stage. Since solvent wind-down planning is an integral part of resolution planning, it needs to be consistent with a firm’s resolution strategy and plan. The FSB will therefore continue to promote solvent wind-down planning as part of overall resolution planning.
Information
Solvent Wind-down of Derivatives and Trading Portfolios: Discussion Paper for Public Consultation
Proposals for guidance on the effective recovery and resolution of G-SIBs with large derivatives portfolios.