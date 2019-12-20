FSB - Public Disclosures On Resolution Planning And Resolvability: Overview Of Responses To The Consultation

On 3 June 2019, the FSB published a consultative document on Public Disclosure of Resolution Planning and Resolvability. The note summarises the main points from the responses to this public consultation.
The FSB does not plan to develop further guidance on resolution disclosures at this stage. However, it will continue to encourage appropriate levels of disclosure by authorities of their general resolution policies and by firms, as applicable, of firm-specific disclosures. It will also consider how to collect and share references to authorities’ disclosures of general resolution-related policies, including policy proposals, in particular rules with possible cross-border effects. In 2022, the FSB will revisit the question of whether further guidance is needed.
