Join the FSB’s industry outreach on liquidity preparedness for margin and collateral calls, which will be held virtually on Friday 31 May 13:00-15:00 (CEST).
This virtual outreach event will discuss the FSB’s proposed policy recommendations to enhance the liquidity preparedness of non-bank market participants for margin and collateral calls in centrally and non-centrally cleared derivatives and securities markets. Register here.
