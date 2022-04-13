FSB - Call For Papers: Vulnerabilities From Liquidity Mismatch In Open-Ended Funds And Policies To Address Them

The Financial Stability Board and International Organization of Securities Commissions invite submissions of papers for a conference on the financial stability risks arising from liquidity mismatch in open-ended funds (OEFs) and on policies to address them.
The conference, which forms part of the FSB’s work programme to enhance the resilience of non-bank financial intermediation, will take place virtually on 16 and 17 June 2022. It will feature presentations of analytical and policy research that advances the understanding of vulnerabilities from liquidity mismatch in OEFs .
The first session on 16 June will focus on the economic significance and materiality of the contribution of liquidity mismatch to redemption pressures in OEFs and stress in underlying asset markets, drawing on the March 2020 experience.
The second session on 17 June will focus on factors contributing to liquidity mismatch and the effectiveness of liquidity management practices and tools to address associated risks, as well as discussing policy implications.
Papers on the above topics should be submitted to OEF.Conference@fsb.org by 6 May 2022