 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

FSB Americas Group Discusses Global And Regional Vulnerabilities And COVID-19 Support Measures

Date 05/05/2021

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) Regional Consultative Group (RCG) for the Americas held a virtual meeting today to discuss global and regional macroeconomic and financial market vulnerabilities and their potential impact on the region. Members discussed possible financial stability implications from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of a more asynchronous recovery across regions and capital flows on emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs). 


Members exchanged views on preliminary lessons learnt from COVID-19 and the effectiveness of policy support measures, in particular, potential spillover effects to EMDEs from policy measures taken by advanced economies. Members also discussed the implications of adjustments in, and the eventual withdrawal of, support measures once appropriate and their impact on cross-border banking, capital flows, and corporate sector debt.

The group received an update on the FSB’s work programme, including planned deliverables to the Italian G20 Presidency in 2021. Members discussed areas of importance for RCG Americas member jurisdictions, including work underway in the FSB to strengthen the resilience of non-bank financial intermediation; the FSB Roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments; transitioning away from LIBOR; strengthening cyber and operational resilience; and analysing and addressing climate-related financial risks.

Related Information

8 December 2020

 FSB Americas group discusses financial market developments and enhancing cross-border payments

FSB holds virtual meeting of the Regional Consultative Group for Americas.

22 January 2021

 Members of the FSB Regional Consultative Group for the Americas