Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

Date 25/03/2021

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN: DE000A255F11) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €46.88. The issue price was €45.00.


The IPO was accompanied by Berenberg, Jefferies and Hauck & Aufhäuser. Berenberg also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.

According to its own statement, Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE is a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications with a turnover of over €291 million in 2020. The company is headquartered in Tostedt near Hamburg and employs around 1,300 people at twelve main locations and numerous project sites in Germany and Northern Europe.

 