Franklin Wireless Approved For Nasdaq Listing - Company To Trade Under Ticker “FKWL” On The Nasdaq Effective Monday, March 29, 2021

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, has received approval to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market®. The company’s common stock will commence trading on the exchange at the opening of the market Monday, March 29, 2021, under the same symbol, “FKWL”.
“Nasdaq remains the leading securities exchange for emerging growth stocks and particularly for technology companies,” commented OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. “We anticipate a Nasdaq listing will increase awareness of Franklin Wireless with the financial community. The progress we have made in the last year has made this milestone possible, and I congratulate the entire Franklin Wireless team on their success.”