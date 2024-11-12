FOW Launches FOW Professional Single Solution For Futures And Options Reference Data And Market Insights

FOW, the world’s leading provider of critical futures and options reference data and market intelligence, today launches a new way to access its extensive coverage.

FOW Professional provides access to FOW’s unmatched futures and options reference data alongside timely analysis and industry insights from any device and location in a new online platform.

FOW’s comprehensive, trusted reference data covers more than 115 exchanges worldwide with detailed contract specifications, trading calendars, exchange information, and volumes data. The new online platform provides powerful search functionality across the futures and options universe, making ad hoc requests for specific contract information simple and supporting accurate post trade processing, transaction reporting, and regulatory compliance.

FOW has been established for over 25 years as the leading provider of specialist futures and options data, market intelligence, and industry events.

David Calver, Chief Product Officer, FOW said: “It is an exciting time at FOW. For the first time in our 25+ year history, we are delivering all FOW’s world-class reference data and market intelligence in one, efficient online platform, opening our trusted content to a broader user base.”

Guy Dunn, Chief Executive Officer, said: “FOW Professional marks a significant step forward for FOW, opening up new opportunities for professionals across the financial sector to gain a deeper understanding of market trends, make informed decisions quickly, and stay ahead of the competition.

It’s a new way of thinking that reflects our commitment to continuing innovation in the way we package and deliver the best specialist data and intelligence available in the global derivatives industry.”