Former Morgan Stanley Executive Director To Join As NY-Based Director At Validus - Joey Liberator Was Formerly Executive Director In Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s New York Office Covering FX And Interest Rate Risk Management For The Firm’s Private Funds

Validus Risk Management (‘Validus’), the leading independent financial risk advisory and technology firm, today announces Joey Liberator has joined as a Director in New York with a focus on growing the firm’s North American business.

Drawing on his deep knowledge and experience, Joey will work with the existing team in New York to spearhead the continued growth of Validus’ presence in North America, with a particular focus on one of the firm’s core business pillars of risk advisory for private capital.

Joey joins Validus having spent a decade at Morgan Stanley covering foreign exchange and interest rate hedging for its private credit, private equity, infrastructure and real estate investing funds.

Bryan Cohen, Managing Director and Head of North American Client Coverage, said: “We are excited to have Joey onboard. His background and experience will add significant value as we continue to grow our client franchise in the U.S. The credibility he brings from his wealth of experience perfectly fits with our goal supporting our clients and being the most respected provider of risk management advisory services.”

Commenting on his appointment, Joey Liberator, said: “This is an exciting time to be joining Validus as the firm continues to expand its presence in North America. I am delighted to be working with Bryan and the team in New York to help drive the growth of Validus’ leading risk advisory services.”

Joey will be based in the Validus Risk Management’s New York office and report into Head of North American Client Coverage, Bryan Cohen.