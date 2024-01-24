For The Birds: Statement On Adoption Of Rule Regarding Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, Shell Companies, And Projections, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Jan. 24, 2024

Thank you, Mr. Chair. I cannot support this rule. The Commission has failed to identify a problem in need of a regulatory solution. To the contrary, the rule will exacerbate a problem—the shrinking pool of public companies—by closing down one road into the public markets. Certain features of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”) needed fixing, but the market was fixing them before the Commission proposed this rule.[1] We could have assisted the market in achieving targeted and clear enhancements to SPAC disclosures without imposing unnecessary costs or venturing into merit-based regulatory territory.[2] With the time and resources it saved by engaging in a narrower rulemaking, the Commission could have undertaken a more meaningful project to assess and address the causes of the troubling dearth of public companies and the specific challenges of small companies seeking capital in the public markets.
Several years ago, in a speech about SPACs, I mentioned a flock of chickens that a family I know had acquired to be egg-layers.[3] I attempted to show that just as each chicken in that flock had a distinct personality and her own discernible aspirations—of course one wanted to cross the road, another wanted to move into the family’s house, and others were content to roost in the coop—companies too are not all the same. Some want to go public, while others are content to stay private. And companies that do want to go public will take different approaches to getting there.
Now, three years later, all but one of those chickens have progressed from egg-layer to fryer. The remaining chicken, cleverly clued in to the unhappy fate of her compatriots, has so far evaded capture. The chickens’ fate maps sadly well onto the SPAC trajectory. We went from 613 SPAC IPOs and 199 de-SPAC transactions in 2021 to 31 SPAC IPOs and 89 de-SPAC transactions last year, under the shadow of our rule proposal.[4] A few defiant chickens might survive the final rule, but today’s action will render SPACs a much less useful pathway for companies to enter the public markets. For example, the rule and accompanying release:
- Include guidance regarding investment company status that will increase costs and harm investor protection by potentially rushing the completion of de-SPAC transactions;[5]
- Increase costs without commensurate benefit by requiring target companies to co-register on the SPAC’s registration statement;[6]
- Make the public projections, which have been a distinguishing feature of SPACs,[7] more costly[8] and no more accurate[9] (and maybe even less)[10] by eliminating eligibility for safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements;
- Require new dilution disclosures that may be unduly speculative and compromise accuracy for the sake of false comparability;[11]
- Potentially inhibit access to sound information by requiring disclosure of third-party assessments of the de-SPAC transaction;[12] and
- Risk altering voting behavior by requiring disclosure of board director votes on approval of the de-SPAC transaction.[13]
The regulatory reaper came for SPACs and seems to have won. That outcome is disheartening. Not only is the Commission removing a potential avenue for bringing small companies into the public market, but it also fails to acknowledge, let alone grapple with, real issues around the public markets’ accessibility for small companies. The popularity of SPACs with certain types of companies was an indicator that the traditional IPO process was not working for these kinds of companies. Imposing additional regulatory obstacles on SPACs only compounds the underlying problem by further impeding these companies’ preferred pathway to the public markets. While killing the canary in the coal mine might make us regulators feel better, silencing the songbird will not improve the suffocating atmosphere that is burdening small companies’ access to our public markets.[14]
The traditional IPO process is an effective path to the public markets for many companies. The deep scrutiny that is part and parcel of a traditional IPO helps to ensure that a company is ready for all the obligations that come with being a public company. But the traditional IPO is not the right process for every company to enter the public markets. Other possible routes to the public markets include direct listings, being acquired by a public company, and de-SPAC transactions. Commenters on this proposal underscored the point that de-SPAC transactions are uniquely well suited to certain types of companies, including smaller companies,[15] “companies that are both capital intensive and relatively immature,”[16] and companies in certain industries.[17] By layering obligations on the SPAC process, we are effectively taking this option off the table for companies, some of which are likely not to go public at all. Rather than wrapping SPACs in a heavy net of regulations, we ought to have paired a more tailored set of SPAC regulations with improvements to the traditional IPO process.[18] Allowing variations between SPACs and traditional IPOs that follow from the idiosyncratic needs of different companies and the singular preferences of their investors makes sense.[19] Instead of appreciating and seeking to accommodate the unique characteristics of our vibrant small companies, the Commission flattens the landscape with an indiscriminate and inflexible set of regulations for SPACs.
Are there problems with some SPACs and de-SPAC transactions? Certainly. But do a few errant birds warrant culling the entire flock? No. One commenter pointed out that the SEC took a more measured approach after the dot.com bubble:
Following the dot.com boom, when many investors and companies were picking up the pieces of transactions that may not have been correctly priced or companies whose markets may have existed predominately in the minds of entrepreneurs, there was no rush to disqualify those technology IPOs from using the registration provisions of the Securities Act to reach retail investors.[20]
A similarly restrained approach would be wise here to ensure that growing companies can efficiently enter the public markets using the SPAC process.
The Commission justifies the rulemaking by citing “investor protection concerns,”[21] but investor protection concerns militate against a rulemaking that will make SPACs cost-prohibitive. While research suggests that retail investors may not be heavily involved in SPAC investing,[22] SPACs can expand retail investment opportunities by increasing the pool of companies in our public markets.[23]
As many observers have noted, the number of public companies has been dropping in the United States. In 1996 there were more than 8,000 listed companies on U.S. stock exchanges.[24] In mid-2022 (the last data available), that number was just over 4,200.[25] For context, real GDP has increased by 80% over the same period.[26] The 1990s saw an annual average of around 412 IPOs, while that average was only 248 IPOs over the last ten years.[27] Without SPACs, the more recent annual average drops to 132 IPOs, while the 1990s average remains largely unchanged.[28]
The Commission should seek to better understand the cause of this decline. Myriad factors are at work, but the regulatory costs facing public companies are one factor.[29] Our response to SPACs should have been a part of a broader agenda to reduce the overall costs of going and staying public. Today’s public companies face dramatically higher costs than in years past. External costs for annual reporting were around 150% higher than the start of the century,[30] while inflation increased by 71% over the same period.[31] If we do not turn the tide, these costs are likely to continue to rise. For example, the proposed public company climate rule, if adopted, it is estimated, would triple external costs from this level.[32] Rather than adding to public company obligations, we ought to be looking for ways to trim unnecessary requirements.
Not only that we are overburdening the SPAC process, but how we are doing it, is troubling. Some examples of our fancy legal footwork include:
- Changes to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Three decades after the PSLRA’s passage, we magically find authority to exclude SPACs from the law’s safe harbor for forward-looking statements by rewriting the statutory definition of “blank check company.”
- Guidance on the status of SPACs under the Investment Company Act. While the decision not to adopt the proposed regulatory provision governing SPAC investment company status may seem like a positive change, the guidance may function like a backdoor rule. Over the last twenty years, our staff reviewed “more than 1,000 SPAC IPOs” without deeming a SPAC to be an investment company.[33] The Commission appears to want to forget that history. Risk averse SPAC sponsors may turn the references in the guidance to 12- and 18 month-time periods into ironclad deadlines, despite their lack of legal grounding and inconsistency with industry practice.[34]
- Underwriting guidance and Rule 145a. The underwriting guidance’s attempt to deem de-SPAC transactions as distributions also fails to cite directly relevant legal precedent.[35] How can a de-SPAC transaction involve a distribution when the target company generally does not sell or distribute its securities into the market?[36] Similarly, without a statutory basis, new Rule 145a of the Securities Act (which applies more broadly than just to SPACs)[37] simply deems a de-SPAC transaction to be a sale of securities from the combined company to the SPAC’s shareholders.[38]
While I cannot support this rule, I appreciate the staff’s hard work on this set of intricate legal issues. I particularly appreciated the long hours that the rulemaking team spent with me and my staff responding to our comments. Among others, I would like to thank Corey Klemmer in the Chair’s office; Erik Gerding, Jeb Byrne, Mark Saltzburg, Adam Turk, Ryan Milne, Tiffany Posil, and Dan Duchovny in the Division of Corporation Finance; and staff in the Division of Investment Management, the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, the Office of General Counsel, and throughout the Commission.
I do have the following questions:
- Are there benefits of going public through a SPAC instead of a traditional IPO that are worth preserving?
- Looking five years into the future, if we see no SPAC IPOs or de-SPAC transactions, would this rule be a success?
- We do not even modestly tailor this rule for smaller companies. Companies, for example, could have been able to retain their smaller reporting status post de-SPAC until their next annual report, not just until 45 days after the de-SPAC.[39] Why didn’t we make any accommodations for smaller companies?
- Are we worried that PSLRA revisions and the new projection disclosures could cause issuers to release either overly pessimistic projections or to stop releasing projections altogether?
- Today’s interpretation of the PSLRA gives us complete discretion to revise a law’s application to a market that has raised billions of dollars over the last five years. Are there any limits on our ability to revise the definition in the statute?
