Flour Mills Leverages Nigerian Exchange Group Platform To Present Maiden Standalone Sustainability Report

The Management of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc leveraged Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s Facts Behind the Sustainability Report to present its first standalone sustainability report to the capital market community on Wednesday 24 March 2021. The Group Managing Director, FMN Plc, Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, was honoured with a digital Closing Gong Ceremony following the presentation.
Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON noted thus, “At NGX Group, we count it a great success for the global capital market system when companies publish reports on their performance on key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indicators as well as their commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are, therefore, pleased that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has chosen to leverage the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report series and must commend the Board and Executive Management for leading the charge to advance sustainability in the food and agro-allied sector. For us at the NGX Group, sustainability reporting is at the core of our sustainability journey and we will not renege on this commitment even as we transition to a new era.”
In delivering his presentation, the GMD, FMN Plc, Mr. Olusanya stated, “We pride ourselves in being one of the biggest companies in Nigeria and want to take our place in pushing the sustainability agenda not just for ourselves but for the rest of the country. As FMN explores more significant ways to shape a more sustainable business through improved stakeholder engagement, innovation in our processes and driving our local content agenda, we are optimistic of remaining in a position of strength. In contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria and Africa, we remain proud of our legacy and reaffirm our commitment to creating shared value and continue in our purpose of Feeding the Nation, Everyday.”
Following an insightful engagement session with participants from Dealing Member Firms, Issuing Houses, media, general investing public and other capital market stakeholders, the Divisional Head, Business Support Services, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, Mr. Bola Adeeko delivered the closing remarks. He commented, “At NGX, we understand that sustainability is a journey and that companies are at different stages of this journey. To this end, we encourage companies to report on the progress of their respective sustainability efforts and we will continue to support all our listed companies and provide capacity-building opportunities for them to grow their competence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting.”