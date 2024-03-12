FlexTrade Integrates With Coinbase Prime  - Expanding Access To Digital Asset Liquidity Through Coinbase Prime 

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announces a direct integration with Coinbase Prime, the leading institutional prime broker platform for digital and crypto assets.

With the integration to Coinbase Prime, FlexTrade clients can directly access one of the largest pools of liquidity for digital assets via FlexTRADER EMS and FlexONE OEMS. The integration provides seamless connectivity, consolidated depth of book, and order placement from within FlexTRADER and FlexONE.

FlexTrade’s multi-asset E/OMS brings institutional grade trading, compliance, and analytics, to the full order lifecycle of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. This integration is a continued step in the development of FlexTrade’s digital asset offering.

Brian Foster, Global Head of Wholesale at Coinbase stated: “At Coinbase, we empower clients to execute complex digital asset trading strategies by offering access to some of the most liquid trading venues globally. We are excited to make this available to FlexTrade clients through the OEMS.”

Uday Chebrolu, Sr Vice President of FX and Digital Assets, added: ” We are delighted to integrate with Coinbase Prime into FlexTRADER and FlexONE. This integration brings deep liquidity to FlexTrade’s digital asset clients including access to Coinbase’s execution algorithms. This step marks our continued commitment to building a digital asset O/EMS addressing the needs of our multi-asset institutional clients across global markets.”