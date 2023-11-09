FlexTrade Hires New Head Of Fixed Income Sales

FlexTrade Systems, a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Michael Kovach as its new Head of Fixed Income Sales in the Americas.

The appointment of Michael Kovach comes at a critical time, as the buy-side turns to vendors to solve fixed income workflow challenges with technology. The fragmentation of the Fixed Income market has broadened the adoption of the Fixed Income EMS to tackle challenges such as multiple protocols, liquidity aggregation, price discovery, complex workflows, and to handle their best execution obligations.

Michael joins FlexTrade with 20 years of experience in the FinTech industry, specializing in electronic trading solutions in the fixed income markets and has a proven track-record of building and maintaining strong relationships across the buy-side, sell-side, and trading venues. He previously served as a Lead Relationship Manager within BlackRock’s Aladdin business and the Head of Fixed Income Sales U.S. at Liquidnet.

He will be based out of the New York office and will be responsible for driving sales and business development for FlexTrade’s Fixed Income EMS, FlexFI.

Aaron Levine, Senior Vice President of Sales at FlexTrade Systems stated: “We are very excited to welcome Michael to our team. He brings a wealth of expertise and insight to our fixed income business and will help us deliver innovative solutions that match the unique needs of the fixed income desk. Michael’s appointment demonstrates that we are committed to expanding our client base in the fixed income markets.”

Michael Kovach, newly appointed Head of Fixed Income Sales at FlexTrade noted: “I am thrilled to join a company that has such a strong reputation in both the Fixed Income and multi-asset trading technology market. I look forward to joining the team at FlexTrade and leveraging innovative technology to provide best-in-class solutions for the fixed income desk.”