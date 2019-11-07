FIX Trading Community Collaborates With Trade Associations At FIX EMEA London March 2020 - Including AFME, AIMA, BVI, EDMA, EFAMA, EVIA, IA, ICMA, And SSDA

FIX Trading Community, the non-profit, industry-driven standards body at the heart of global financial trading, today announced that the FIX EMEA Trading Conference on 12th March 2020 will be held in association with a number of Trade Associations for the second year running, including: the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the German Investment Funds Association (BVI), the European Debt Market Association (EDMA), the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), the European Venues and Intermediaries Association (EVIA), the Investment Association (IA), the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), and the Swedish Securities Dealers Association (SSDA).
Regarded as the biggest one-day trading event in the region, the FIX EMEA Trading Conference brings together key personnel in the industry to discuss issues that are impacting market participants. The FIX Trading Community is once more inviting the Trade Associations into the heart of the conference to ensure the best content on the day for all the attending industry participants and to strengthen debates. This year’s conference will be looking at a number of topics, such as: data quality, issues of data standards, a consolidated tape, as well as buy-side TCA best execution. More will be announced in the coming months.
Matthew Coupe, Co-Chair EMEA Regional Committee & EMEA Regulatory Subcommittee, FIX Trading Community, noted, “By collaborating with trade associations, the FIX Trading Community is working to create innovative solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the industry today. With the trade associations helping to set the conference agenda and contribute to valuable discussions on the day, we can work together to deliver practical improvements that work for us all.”
Rebecca Healey, Co-Chair of the EMEA Regional Committee & EMEA Regulatory Subcommittee, FIX Trading Community and Head of EMEA Market Structure & Strategy, Liquidnet, commented, “The EMEA Trading Conference in London is the FIX Trading Community’s flagship global event and is attended by nearly a thousand delegates. The quality of the panel discussions that take place across the 4 agenda streams, plus the phenomenal networking opportunities, increases year on year. For the last two years, this event has collaborated with European industry trade associations creating an event that is truly by the industry, for the industry. Through this partnership, we look to provide an event that is packed full of practical outcomes which will set the industry’s agenda for the year to come.”
The popular structure will remain, with the morning plenary sessions breaking out into streams on multi asset trading, technical considerations, and interactive workshops to encourage people to get involved and come away from the event feeling they have learnt something new from the industry participants at the FIX EMEA Trading Conference. Last year, there was much positive feedback as to the usefulness of the main plenary on, ‘Brexit – What Next for the Industry?’, as well as sessions on the Equity Liquidity Landscape, Unbundling, New Market Eco Structure, Trading with Transparency and Finding Alpha in Fixed Income. Over the years, important milestones have been reached at previous EMEA Trading Conferences – the formation of MiFID II working groups, discussion of best practices surrounding IPO automation, the greater adoption of FIX in the post-trade space, the ongoing evolution of fixed income trading, the need to extend FIX to meet cybersecurity requirements, and the big question of data and how to harness it for the benefit of the industry as a whole.
An overview of the day can be accessed here with more to come in the following weeks.