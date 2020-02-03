FITS And INFOmatch Now Integrated With PEAR

TRG Screen are excited to announce the integration between their spend management platforms FITS & INFOmatch with their exchange compliance database PEAR.
INFOmatch & FITS currently give users the clarity they need to take control of all their market data, research, software and enterprise subscription spend across their enterprise whilst PEAR consolidates exchange information, including policies and pricing, into a searchable online database.
Richard Mundell, Chief Product Officer said, “PEAR brings a crucial capability to TRG Screen’s product suite to help our clients with exchange data subscriptions stay in compliance with their obligations and ensure they are managing their costs correctly. A joined-up approach across our product capabilities is absolutely critical to our clients to help them get efficiencies and have complete view across all aspects of their market data subscriptions. As promised, when we announced the acquisition of Axon, we’ve integrated PEAR into our FITS and INFOmatch spend management platforms on schedule”.
How will our clients benefit from the integration?
- INFOmatch & FITS will generate tasks for basic notifications driven by PEAR for upcoming exchange pricing and policy changes and is available to all FITS & INFOmatch clients with nothing additional to license.
- For clients who license both PEAR and FITS/INFOmatch, the integration provides new functionality which takes ‘PEAR Price Change’ tasks and applies mapping logic to give users the option to apply future pending prices coming from the Exchanges to the relevant pricing records in INFOmatch & FITS.
- Also, for clients who license both PEAR and INFOmatch/FITS, there is now mechanism to load the current live exchanges in use in FITS/INFOmatch back into PEAR in order to display which of those are relevant in the PEAR admin portal.