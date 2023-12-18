Fisher Funds Partners With NZX Wealth Technologies

Fisher Funds, which serves more than half a million clients with $23 billion in funds under management, has selected NZX Wealth Technologies’ platform to power their Private Portfolio Service, a DIMS (Discretionary Investment Management Services) originally offered to Kiwi Wealth high-net-worth clients.

By partnering with NZX Wealth Technologies (NZXWT), Fisher Funds will deliver a market leading service to clients by upgrading the Kiwi Wealth legacy systems to a modern framework that provides scale and flexibility. Fisher Funds’ Chief Executive Bruce McLachlan says this will result in immediate benefits to clients in terms of product innovation and improved client and adviser reporting.

“Our partnership with NZXWT will empower us to provide a more tailored investment experience for our clients and help them realise their savings and investment ambitions,” Mr McLachlan says.

“The new platform will allow us to offer blended investment strategies with a simplified structure and truly tailored investment strategies, taking individual preferences for risk, time horizon, goals, and other factors into account.”

“Transforming from a rigid legacy platform will also deliver operational efficiencies which will improve our clients’ experience which coupled together with an enhanced digital experience, will deliver more value to our clients.”

“We’re excited to have NZXWT as our trusted service provider – together, we have a shared focus on delivering exceptional performance and client service.”

NZXWT Chief Executive Lisa Turnbull says that after a comprehensive evaluation process, NZXWT is excited to become Fisher Funds’ partner to provide innovation and vital services to support their growth.

“This partnership, rooted in a strong cultural alignment, has involved close collaboration between our teams throughout various workshops, deep dives, and project planning phases for the transition from old systems to new,” Ms Turnbull says.

“We had the capability to understand Fisher Funds’ business issues and frame a robust solution that is both innovative and practical, centred around Fisher Funds’ high standards of client service. The newly developed functionality will benefit Fisher Funds as well as our existing client base.”

“Delivering to Fisher Funds’ time critical schedule, Fisher Funds will benefit from our deep market expertise and end-to-end service provision including onboarding a new service to our platform, data migration, and development projects with dedicated relationship management and support.”

NZXWT Chief Functional Architect Martin Cantell, says NZXWT is delighted to offer new features to support blended investment strategies.

“This includes automated pre- and post-trade compliance, configurable reporting functionality with advanced look-throughs for underlying investments and benchmarks to help manage client exposures,” Mr Cantell says.

“At their fingertips, advisers can view the recording of special instructions and rules. They will be able to offer nimble and agile investment strategies with easy options to dial up and down between, for example, growth and balanced funds powered by automated downstream processes. NZXWT’s open architecture

extends to CRM connectivity and comes with both an Adviser and Investor portal.”

The project will adopt NZXWT’s proven data migration and change management methodology, starting with a comprehensive data validation process. Post migration, historic data will be available on the NZXWT platform for reporting purposes such as portfolio and asset performance valuations and other historical queries.

“This is a skillset and function that sets NZX Wealth Technologies apart from other platform providers in the New Zealand market,” Ms Turnbull says.