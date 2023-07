Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it is transferring the listings of its 1.125% Senior Notes due 2027, 1.625% Senior Notes due 2030, 2.250% Senior Notes due 2025, 3.000% Senior Notes due 2031 and 4.500% Senior Notes due 2031 to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ). The company expects the Senior Notes to begin trading on the NYSE July 18, 2023 , under new tickers, as detailed in the table below. The Senior Notes will continue to trade on NASDAQ until the transfer is complete.

The affected Senior Notes and their trading symbols are as follows: