Fiserv To Release Third Quarter Earnings Results On October 27, 2020

Date 08/10/2020

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its third quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 4 p.m. CT. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.