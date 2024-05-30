Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Fiserv to Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Date 30/05/2024

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

  • Baird Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference
    • 7:55 a.m. ET on June 4
  • Mizuho Technology Conference
    • 9:15 a.m. ET on June 12

 

Live webcasts and archived replays will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

