Fiserv To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Date 22/02/2024

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

  • KBW Fintech & Payments Conference
    • February 27 at 2:55 p.m. ET
  • Citi Annual Fintech Conference
    • February 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum
    • February 28 at 1:50 p.m. ET

 

Live webcasts and archived replays of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

