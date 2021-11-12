Fiserv To Present At Citi’s 2021 Annual FinTech Conference
Date 12/11/2021
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at Citi’s 2021 Annual FinTech Conference on November 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.