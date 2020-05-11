Fiserv To Host Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On May 14, 2020

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will hold the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. CT.
In order to protect the health of attendees, and consistent with guidance from local, state and federal governments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual meeting will be held online via live audio webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting in person.
The live audio webcast and an archived replay of the event can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.