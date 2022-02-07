Fiserv To Accelerate Digital Banking Transformation For Clients With Acquisition Of Finxac - Finxact Digital Banking Technology To Accelerate Innovation Across The Payment And Financial Services Solutions Spectrum For FinTechs And Financial Institutions Of All Sizes

Founded in 2016, Finxact provides clients with a modern, real-time and extensible banking solution that empowers financial institutions with enhanced access to their data. Finxact can help organizations of all sizes launch new products and digital capabilities with maximum flexibility and scalability via a robust set of modern APIs. As financial institutions and companies across all industries around the world embrace new fast-growing digital technology for embedded commerce, finance and payments, Finxact will enable
“We’re accelerating the delivery of innovative digital banking experiences for our clients and elevating their ability to compete in a rapidly changing market. This transaction complements our Fiserv account processing solutions and expands our opportunities to serve clients by bringing together Finxact’s highly flexible and scalable API-first capabilities with the comprehensive digital financial solutions portfolio and expertise of Fiserv,” said
Finxact brings domain expertise and a transformative approach that will enable the company to introduce innovative paradigms in open banking and fintech integrations, enabling clients to dramatically improve the agility of their digital banking operations and significantly reduce time to market for new customer experiences. Whether a financial institution is looking to start a digital brand, provide new products or services, or modernize their core infrastructure, clients will benefit from this addition to the
“Joining with
The transaction is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close later this year.