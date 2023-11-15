Fiserv Provides Preliminary 2024 Outlook And Expectations For Medium Term Outlook At Its Investor Conference

Company provides preliminary 2024 outlook of 11% to 13% organic revenue growth

and adjusted EPS growth of 13% to 17%;

Company expects medium term organic revenue growth of 9% to 12%

and adjusted EPS growth of 14% to 18%;

Company affirms 2023 financial outlook

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will host its Investor Conference today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from Fiserv senior management and will include an overview of its strategic and growth plans for the next several years. In conjunction with the event, the company is providing preliminary 2024 financial outlook and expectations for outlook for the medium term horizon (2025 and 2026).

"We believe our performance since our last investor conference in 2020 demonstrated our ability to deliver consistently at a high level, through an uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "We expect our leading client franchise, combined with our broad distribution capability, extensive geographic reach and expansive product portfolio, will enable us to continue to be a leader in the fintech and payment space."

Outlook for 2023

The company affirms its 2023 outlook for organic revenue growth of 11% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 15% to 16%, a range of $7.47 to $7.52 per share.

Preliminary 2024 Outlook

Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 11% to 13% for 2024. The company also expects adjusted earnings per share to grow in a range of 13% to 17% over adjusted earnings per share for 2023. The company will provide its 2024 outlook with its fourth quarter earnings update.

Medium Term Outlook

Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 9% to 12% annually for the years 2025 and 2026. The company also expects annual adjusted earnings per share growth of 14% to 18% over this timeframe.

2023 Investor Conference Webcast

You can attend the 2023 Investor Conference via webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. There will be a one-hour break for lunch from approximately 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET, after which the webcast will resume with a financial outlook and a Q&A session. The event will conclude around 2:00 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.